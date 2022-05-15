Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Double or Nothing

This year’s AEW Double Or Nothing event will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
The show has sold 13,237 tickets, with 287 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The seating capacity at the T-Mobile Arena is set up for 13,524.
Here is the latest card for the event:
AEW World Championship Match
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final
Buy-In
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling