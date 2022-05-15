Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Double or Nothing

This year’s AEW Double Or Nothing event will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The show has sold 13,237 tickets, with 287 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The seating capacity at the T-Mobile Arena is set up for 13,524.

Here is the latest card for the event:

AEW World Championship Match

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final

Buy-In

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling