Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/10/22)

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center, this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 5,737 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/8/22), leaving 1,183 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,920.

Here is the current card for the show:

Interim AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley defends against Chris Jericho

TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne

Coffin Match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Tornado Tag Team Match

Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush

