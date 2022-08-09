Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/10/22)

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center, this Wednesday night.
According to WrestleTix, 5,737 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/8/22), leaving 1,183 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,920.
Here is the current card for the show:
Interim AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley defends against Chris Jericho
TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne
Coffin Match
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
Tornado Tag Team Match
Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush
