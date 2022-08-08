Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE Clash At The Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. According to WrestleTix, 62,037 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/7/22), leaving 9,773 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 71,810.
The event in April attracted 59,000 pre-registrations in the first 24 hours of being announced by WWE.
Since SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, this event will be the WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom.
Here is the updated card for the show:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
ALSO READ: Rumored Matches for WWE Clash at the Castle
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.
WWE Clash at the Castle
Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00
Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Available Tickets => 9,773
Current Setup/Capacity => 71,810
Tickets Distributed => 62,037
Nice movement in the past few days
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/HzLnLyoAU3
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 7, 2022