Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE Clash At The Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. According to WrestleTix, 62,037 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/7/22), leaving 9,773 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 71,810.

The event in April attracted 59,000 pre-registrations in the first 24 hours of being announced by WWE.

Since SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, this event will be the WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

