Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, on February 18, 2023.

After going on sale to the general public on December 2, WrestleTix reported that the event has now effectively reached capacity.

Additionally, a large number of tickets have been sold by WWE for the Royal Rumble, which recently broke the record for the largest gate ever recorded for a Royal Rumble event. WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2, and Elimination Chamber will be one of the events leading up to that event.