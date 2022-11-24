Latest on The Elite Mocking CM Punk During AEW Dynamite in Chicago

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Elite made references to CM Punk during their match against the trio’s champions Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Dynamite, Omega told SI.com that he would “encourage people to let go” of The Elite’s backstage brawl with Punk.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following about CM Punk being mocked by The Elite in Chicago.

“I know that there’s people close to CM Punk that were… boy were they not happy with that six-man tag match.”

Following Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to thank NJPW’s KENTA for the GTS move he used during the show.

“Thank you, @KENTAG2S. Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?”