Latest On Toni Storm’s Creative Direction Following AEW TV Return

During the December 11, 2024, Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm made her highly anticipated return to television, reverting to her classic gimmick. However, just days later, on the December 14 episode of Collision, Storm acted as though she was debuting in AEW for the first time.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shed light on the creative direction for Storm’s character:

“She’s doing an amnesia angle. The idea is she came and introduced herself as Thunder Rosa, introduced herself to Tony Schiavone. She thinks she’s never been in AEW before, but there are flashbacks in the matches where you can see the old thing. That’s the storyline.

She’s going to revert back to the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, but right now, she’s got amnesia and has no recollection of anything that happened and thinks she just signed with AEW for the first time. We’ll see how it goes.”

This unique storyline has sparked curiosity among fans. As the angle unfolds, it promises to bring a fresh twist to Storm’s journey in AEW.