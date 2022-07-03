Latest Update on Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee at WWE SummerSlam

After Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee at Sunday night’s Money In The Bank event, the WWE confirmed that the two will indeed face off at this year’s SummerSlam special. The match graphic, which is displayed above, was also presented by WWE along with their announcement post below:

“It will be no laughing matter when Pat McAfee tangles with Happy Corbin at SummerSlam!

McAfee’s issues with Corbin became apparent on the June 17 edition of SmackDown. Just moments after losing a Last Laugh Match against Madcap Moss, an irate Corbin attempted to take out his frustrations on the blue brand announcer. In response, the outspoken McAfee led the WWE Universe members in Minneapolis in laughing a humiliated Corbin right out of the arena.

The following week, McAfee challenged Corbin to a showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer and proclaimed he was ready to feel alive. Corbin responded at WWE Money in the Bank with a brutal attack after the show went off the air and let the electric commentator know his challenge was accepted.

Happy Corbin attacks Pat McAfee after MITB: WWE Digital Exclusive, July 2, 202201:00

Happy Corbin brutally attacks Pat McAfee after WWE Money in the Bank before responding to the announcer’s SummerSlam challenge. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

The passionate, fearless McAfee claimed an eye-opening win against Theory at WrestleMania, but will he have what it takes to overcome the former King of the Ring, Mr. Money in the Bank and United States Champion?

Find out when SummerSlam streams LIVE on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.