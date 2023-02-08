Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown

According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated.

Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and heels. You can find the top five male babyfaces and heels for the blue brand by clicking here.

HEELS:

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Shayna Baszler

3. Sonya Deville

4. Lacey Evans

5. Xia Li

BABYFACES:

1. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

2. Liv Morgan

3. Raquel Rodriguez

4. Shotzi

5. Natalya

At WrestleMania 39, Baszler and Rousey are expected to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but there’s no word on whether WWE will revisit the feud between their top babyface and top heel in Rousey vs. Flair. Flair returned in late December to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey.