Legacy Match Confirmed for “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend now includes a significant Legacy Match.

David Crockett has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and his son Kerry Morton will compete against Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, as seen below in the most recent JCP Control Center video.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be represented by the father-and-son team, with WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson on their side. The Four Horsemen will be represented by Pillman and Anderson, with WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson on their side.

Who WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete against or partner up with that evening is still unknown.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.

Here is the updated card for the JCP event:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)