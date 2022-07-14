Legacy Match Confirmed for “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend now includes a significant Legacy Match.
David Crockett has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and his son Kerry Morton will compete against Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, as seen below in the most recent JCP Control Center video.
Rock N Roll Express, @RealRickyMorton & @RealKerryMorton w/Robert Gibson vs @FlyinBrianJr & @BAndersonAEW w/@TheArnShow rep. The Four Horsemen!
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 14, 2022
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be represented by the father-and-son team, with WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson on their side. The Four Horsemen will be represented by Pillman and Anderson, with WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson on their side.
Who WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete against or partner up with that evening is still unknown.
The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.
Here is the updated card for the JCP event:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
Legacy Match
Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)