Leon Slater Signs Contract With TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) held their latest set of television tapings from Coventry, England on Saturday and one massive piece of news coming out of the tapings is the company signing a 19-year-old up-and-coming star.

IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore offered Leon Slater a contract during the tapings, which the 19-year-old signed off on D’Amore’s back. The company then later revealed the huge news, via a press release, which you can check out below:

“At our sold-out live event this evening in Coventry, England TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore signed 19 year old UK sensation Leon Slater to a long term TNA contract.”