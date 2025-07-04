TNA iMPACT Results – July 3, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the Card:

Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel (Replaced by Zachary Wentz due to injury)

Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly – TNA Knockouts Title Chain Match

The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford

Before the match, Indi Hartwell joined commentary. Backstage, The Elegance Brand were shown watching on a monitor.

Result: The IInspiration defeated Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford via pinfall after hitting the Idolizer.

Post-match: A brawl broke out between Indi Hartwell and Tessa Blanchard at ringside. Security struggled to separate the two. Indi grabbed a mic and challenged Tessa to a match at Slammiversary.

Announcement: Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt confirmed two Slammiversary matches:

– The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration

– Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard

Order 4 made their way to the ring, with Tasha Steelz on the mic and the Great Hands on the apron. Tasha called out Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali, who both entered the ring.

Cedric reminded Ali of their time dominating 205 Live and how John Cena once gave them a standing ovation. He said Ali once inspired him during dark times and now he’s here to help.

Ali refused, accusing Cedric of taking everything from him — including the Cruiserweight Title and his WrestleMania moment. Ali challenged Cedric to a WrestleMania rematch at Slammiversary.

Cedric accepted. Ali attempted a cheap shot, but Cedric fought him off. The Secret Service security team attacked Cedric, only to be taken down by Cedric and the Great Hands. Ali retreated alone.

Chain Match – TNA Knockouts Championship

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly

Result: STILL Champion – Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly via submission after choking her out with the chain.

Post-match: Fatal Attraction (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) launched a surprise attack on Masha until Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out to make the save.

BREAKING NEWS

For the first time ever, the TNA Knockouts Champion will face the NXT Women’s Champion in a Title vs. Title Match!

Masha Slamovich will face the winner of Jordynne Grace vs. Jacy Jayne at Evolution.

Backstage: Eric Young confronted The Northern Armory. He called them out for embarrassing him with their loss to The Hardys. Eric demanded to know if they were with him or against him and told them to prove their loyalty by doing “whatever it takes.”

TNA Injury Report

Trey Miguel is unable to compete tonight due to a hernia. Zachary Wentz replaces him against Nic Nemeth. No timetable has been set for his return.

Xia Brookside has re-aggravated her knee. She’s being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

AJ Francis is out with a head injury but is not expected to miss any upcoming shows.

Mike Santana addressed the fans, saying the people spoke and he was added to the Slammiversary title match. He spoke about how much it means to him and promised not to lose. He vowed to leave Slammiversary as TNA World Champion.

Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Result: Matt Cardona defeated Eddie Edwards via roll-up after Brian Myers stopped Eddie from using his System ring as a weapon. The distraction led to the finish.

Post-match: NXT’s Dark State faction stormed the ring and laid out Cardona.

During the commercial break, The Hometown Man was attacked backstage. Sami Callihan rushed to help.

A powerful video package aired featuring Leon Slater, who spoke about growing up as a wrestling fan. Childhood footage and early wrestling clips were shown. Slater said his mother inspired him, and now he’s living his dream and fighting to make her proud.

Jake Something vs. Mance Warner (w/ Steph DeLander)

Guest on Commentary: Steve Maclin

Result: No Contest – Mance Warner got in Maclin’s face at ringside. Jake accidentally ran into Maclin, who retaliated by attacking both men. The match was thrown out as security separated them.

Backstage: Security attempted to restore order. Maclin later agreed to defend the TNA International Championship in a triple threat match against Jake Something and Mance Warner.

Zachary Wentz (w/ Myron Reed) vs. Nic Nemeth (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

Result: Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz via pinfall after hitting Danger Zone.

The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

Guests: Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

Each man claimed he would walk out of Slammiversary as TNA World Champion. Things broke down when Frankie Kazarian and Trick Williams blindsided both Hendry and Santana to close the show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all your Slammiversary build-up, breaking TNA headlines, backstage reports, and more.