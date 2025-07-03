WWE EVOLVE Results – July 2, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
– Edris Enofe defeated Jamar Hampton.
– We get a vignette on Adrenaline Drip (Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel).
– Jin Tala defeated Layla Diggs.
– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong and Natalya sign the contract for the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match.
– Timothy Thatcher motivates “Super” Sean Legacy in a segment.
– Keanu Carver cuts a promo on Timothy Thatcher.
– We get a vignette on Chantel Monroe.
– LWO (Lince Dorado, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake).