Line-Up For Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 (3/9/2023); Daisuke Harada’s Final Match

The final match line-up for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 is set.

Star Navigation 2023 in scheduled for March 9th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. This show will be a very sentimental one as it will mark the final match for Pro Wrestling NOAH star Daisuke Harada.

As reported by PWMania.com, Harada was forced to retire due to a neck injury he suffered back in August 2022. Harada will participate in a 1 minute exhibition match against a man he is very familiar with Atsushi Kotoge. A medical doctor will be on hand to supervise Harada’s final match.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has indicated that the lead hashtag for the March 9th show is #StayAlive.

Kotoge will also participate in a tag team match as he will team with the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya as they face the tandem of Jake Lee & Anthony Greene. Kiyomiya will be defending the GHC Heavyweight title against Jake Lee on March 19th at Great Voyage 2023 in Yokohama. The build to that match begins with this tag team encounter.

The main event for Star Navigation 2023 will see the GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA defending the title against Kongo faction member HI69 (Hiroki).

📢 OFFICIAL – 3/9 Korakuen, GHC JR HVT Championship Match‼️ 🟢 STAR NAVIGATION 2023 🔘 Main Event

👑 GHC JR HVT Championship@AMAKUSAAMAKUSA (c) – 2nd defence

🆚@69HIROKI69 (KONGO) 📺 #wrestleUNIVERSE #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/hmrCdyMbaJ — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023

Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 on March 9th:

Main Event GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA (c) vs. Hi69

AMAKUSA (c) vs. Hi69 Kaito Kiyomiya & Atsushi Kotoge vs. Jake Lee & Anthony Greene

Daisuke Harada 1 Minute Exhibition Retirement Match: Daisuke Harada vs. Atsushi Kotoge

Daisuke Harada vs. Atsushi Kotoge Yoshinari Ogawa vs. Chris Ridgeway

Eita vs. HAYATA

Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Manabu Soya

Takashi Sugiura, Kazuyuki Fujita & Hideki Suzuki vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi

YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka & Alejandro vs. Super Crazy, Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot

Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hajime O’Hara vs. Kinya Okada, Yasutaka Yano & Daishi Ozawa

The show will air live on Wrestle Universe streaming service.