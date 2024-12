Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan announced two matches for this week’s Christmas episode of Collision on TNT.

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Ricochet in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, and The Hurt Syndicate’s “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin will take on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in the AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

This Saturday, 12/21

New York, NY

Saturday #AEWCollision

LIVE east AND west coast Continental Classic Gold League@WillOspreay vs @KingRicochet Will Ospreay collides vs Ricochet in the C2 at Hammerstein

Saturday! Christmas Collision

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT

Saturday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/5mJisvDUKh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2024

This Saturday, 12/21

New York, NY

Saturday #AEWCollision

LIVE east AND west coast Continental Classic Blue League@GarciaWrestling vs @Sheltyb803 TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

vs

Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin Christmas Collision C2

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT

Saturday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lR8p8MX3Yi — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2024