Lio Rush Pulls Out Of RevPro: Global Wars Appearance Due To Travel Issues

RevPro has announced Lio Rush will not be at their Global Wars show this evening.

“Unfortunately due to overnight travel issues Lio Rush will not make it to Doncaster in time for today’s show,” RevPro announced via social media. “We apologise for the late notice of this. Lio is safely in the UK now but won’t be able to make it in time.”

The AEW star hopped on social media to comment as well.

“My heart sank the moment I knew I wasn’t going to make it in time for the show,” Rush wrote. “Was looking forward to this all week. I’m sure I will see you guys again very soon, but still extremely gutted.”