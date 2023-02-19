Logan Paul Attacks Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber, Montez Ford Helped Out of the Ring

Austin Theory is still your WWE United States Champion.

Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Theory retain the WWE United States Title by defeating Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damien Priest in the Men’s Chamber Match.

The Men’s Chamber began with Gargano and Rollins fighting, and ended with Theory pinning Rollins to win. After a triple team of Ford, Gargano, and Rollins, Ford eliminated Reed first. For the second elimination, Priest pinned Gargano, but Ford eliminated Priest, and Theory eventually eliminated Ford by stealing the pin from Rollins.

When it appeared that Rollins’ Stomp had injured Ford, officials and medics entered the ring to assist him. Logan Paul ran in and took Rollins out while the Chamber door was left open. Paul exchanged words with the referee and turned to leave, but then ran back over and stomped Rollins again. Paul eventually left the Chamber, allowing Theory to pin Rollins for the victory.

WrestleMania 39 is expected to feature a match between Rollins and Paul, as well as Theory vs. John Cena.

Click here for WWE Elimination Chamber results. Here are highlights from the match: