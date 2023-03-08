Logan Paul Reveals Which WrestleMania 39 Night His Match With Seth Rollins Will Take Place

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins will take place on the first night of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

On this week’s RAW, Paul vs. Rollins was officially announced. Paul discussed the fight on his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and revealed that it will take place on his 28th birthday, Saturday, April 1.

“Yeah, me versus Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, it’s going down,” Paul said. “It’s official. It’s going down, I got confirmation. Me vs. Seth Rollins… He’s been beefing with me… WrestleMania, April 1st, in Los Angeles on my birthday.

“He’s very good at what he does, he’s very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now, and for that reason, it’d be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. I’m really happy with this match-up.”

Paul will return to RAW for the March 20 episode in St. Louis, as PWMania.com previously reported. This week’s RAW segment concluded with Paul taking out Rollins, with assistance from The Miz, and then yelling “bye bye, bitch” as he exited the ring.