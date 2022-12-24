Looking at the Possibility of John Cena vs. Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39

GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debates are synonymous with Professional Wrestling and other forms of entertainment/sports. When thinking about the greatest of all time, the popular names that tend to come up are The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. These 4 WWE Superstars have had the largest impact on the industry. Moreover, they are the most responsible for getting and keeping wrestling in the mainstream. Any time there is even a little bit of a possibility to book 2 of these greats against each other, it has to be done.

After his epic match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 following nearly 20 years of absence from the ring, there is reportedly an offer on the table for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to wrestle for WWE again. While nothing has been confirmed, it is a safe bet to say last year went so well that we will see Steve Austin get physical again. John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin is the biggest money match that can be made. This first time ever would be a clash of eras and legitimately a match nobody thought would be possible.

Some may say that two part-timers wrestling one another does nothing for the business. Moreover, some may say Steve Austin should be in there with younger talent like an Austin Theory or an LA Knight so they can absorb the big bumps and do the heavy lifting in the match. However putting a rising star in a match against Steve Austin is a disservice to that talent.

WrestleMania is about dream matchups and spectacle. There is no bigger dream match than John Cena vs Steve Austin. Although Cena is no longer a full time performer, he wrestles a safe enough style and has a high enough wrestling IQ that he can get a great match out of the Texas Rattlesnake. Additionally, WrestleMania thrives off of “first time evers”. In terms of star power, this would be the greatest first time ever in history.

John Cena returns to SmackDown December 30. 2022 to team with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. As we get closer to Royal Rumble, hopefully the seeds begin to get planted for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs John Cena.

