WrestleMania 40: The Greatest WrestleMania Ending Of All Time

The historic conclusion at WrestleMania 40 where Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to end his 3+ year WWE championship reign will be remembered forever. It is arguably the greatest WrestleMania ending of all time.

Cody Rhodes finished his story and became the first Rhodes to hold the WWE championship, officially accomplishing what his father Dusty Rhodes never could. This is clearly the start of a new era as emphasized by Chief Content Officer Paul HHH Levesque. WWE and their front office paid off a long term story by crowing Cody Rhodes. It wasn’t just that WWE crowned a new babyface(main good guy) of their company. It was the pure emotion from everyone involved that really made the conclusion special. Additionally, the star power to conclude that match included The Final Boss The Rock, John Cena, and the Undertaker. The clever way WWE used legends to benefit current talent was excellent.

This article would go on forever starting at WrestleMania 1. So Let’s look at the finale of the last 15 WrestleManias, more recent times.

WrestleMania 25 – Triple H beats Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 26 – Undertaker beats Shawn Michaels to continue the streak. Arguably the greatest match ever.

WrestleMania 27 – Miz beats John Cena to retain WWE Championship by DQ, not the most exciting.

WrestleMania 28 – The Rock beats Cena clean

WrestleMania 29 – John Cena beats The Rock for WWE Championship

WrestleMania 30 – Daniel Bryan defeats Randy Orton and Batista for WWE Championship

WrestleMania 31 – Seth Cashes in to defeat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 32 – Roman reigns defeats HHH for WWE Championship

WrestleMania 33 – Roman Reigns defeats Undertaker(only 2nd man to do so at WrestleMania)

WrestleMania 34 – Brock beats Roman for Universal Championship

WrestleMania 35 – Becky lynch beats Ronda and Charlotte for both Women’s Championships

WrestleMania 36 – Night 1 – Undertaker beats AJ Styles in boneyard match, night 2 Drew McIntyre beats Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 37- Night 1 – Belair beats Sasha banks for Smackdown Women’s Championship. Roman Reigns beats Daniel Bryan & Edge for Universal Championship.

WrestleMania 38 – Night 1 – Stone Cold Steve Austin beast Kevin Owen. Night 2 Roman beats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

WrestleMania 39 – Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat Usos for Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Championship.

No knock on any of these superstars or main events but none of them evokes the emotion that the American Nightmare and the Tribal Chief did. Readers and fans you are encouraged to find a more satisfying WrestleMania conclusion than Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns. Even if it may not be listed here. What do you think? Is WrestleMania 40 the best ending of all time?