Lucha Libre AAA Announces Matches For Upcoming Arizona Event on 12/3/22

On December 3rd, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide rolls into Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide announced via social media today many of the talents and matches that will be scheduled for the Arizona show.

🚨 Anuncio importante 🚨 Presentamos nuestro cartel oficial para nuestra presentación en Tempe, Arizona en el Mullett Arena 💥 📅 3 de Diciembre

⌚️ 7:00 PM

Here are the matches that have been officially announced for Lucha Libre Worldwide AAA’s Arizona Show:

Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs Maravilla & Chik Tormenta

Willie Mack & Mascarita Sagrada vs Demus & Látigo

NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) vs Mr. Iguana, Komander & Dave The Clown

Taurus vs Hijo del Vikingo vs Daga.

Blue Demon Jr, Pentagon Jr & Pagano vs Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon.

This event will mark the first time that the current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will wrestle on US soil. He recently obtained a US work visa which allows him to accept US bookings.

As of this writing, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has not announced if there will be any streaming service carrying this show.