Main Event with Bound For Glory Implications Confirmed for Impact

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling broadcast will feature a big 6-Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match.

Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Bandido, and Rich Swann will compete in Thursday’s post-Emergence Impact main event.

The winner of the 6-Way will then face Josh Alexander, the current Impact World Champion, at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7 in Albany, New York, where the championship is at stake.

This past Saturday, The 6-Way was taped at Cicero Stadium near Chicago. For complete spoilers from those tapings, click here.