Major Backstage Talent Meeting Held Regarding Thunder Rosa’s AEW Return

AEW officials reportedly hosted a major backstage meeting prior to last week’s Dynamite tapings, following the announcement of Thunder Rosa’s return to the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the company felt it necessary to hold an all-women’s talent meeting on February 8th. The objective was to help “ease the tension between Rosa and the locker room”. Prior to her departure due to injury, Rosa had been accused of “sandbagging” and “working stiff” by other members of the company’s women’s roster; along with other complaints regarding backstage issues.

The outlet states that the meeting was perceived by sources to be “productive”, with Rosa taking it upon herself to “make amends”. In addition, sources also indicated that AEW Management looked at the meeting as a “Clean Slate” for the former champ.

While fans may be excited about the former AEW Women’s Champion’s return, she won’t be wrestling just yet; as the Latin star is still not cleared to compete. Rosa recently announced on Twitter that she would be rejoining All Elite Wrestling as a member of the Spanish Commentary team and as an on-screen personality.

Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 14, 2023

