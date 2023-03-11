Major League Wrestling Confirms Willie Mack For Battle Riot V

You can officially pencil in a new entrant for MLW Battle Riot V.

On Friday, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of Willie Mack to Battle Riot V.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Willie Mack enters Battle RIOT V in Philly

See The Mack April 8 in Philly

Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V as MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Willie Mack comes from the streets where he fights to live and lives to fight, given him the skills he needs to be a contender to outlast 39 other combatants and win Battle RIOT V.

The self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder” is a talented fighter, blending lucha, technical and high-flying. The charismatic Mack has been a standout everywhere he’s competed… but he’s never competed in a Battle RIOT until now.

From claiming titles all over the US to tours of Mexico, Willie Mack is a savvy and unpredictable competitor, which could benefit him in the literal biggest match in MLW.

Noted for his finesse and uncanny agility for his size, Willie Mack’s goal is simple: win the RIOT and clutch his title shot.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Willie Mack

Shigehiro Irie

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.