Malakai Black Responds To “Nerd” Fan’s Claim That He Refuses To Be Pinned In AEW

It was noted on Twitter/X that AEW star Malakai Black did not have any singles matches with the company in 2023. According to one fan, this is because Black refused to be pinned “or put anyone over.”

Black responded to the claim, writing, “Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny.”