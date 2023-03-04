Mandy Leon Set For MLW Debut At War Chamber On April 6

Major League Wrestling is bolstering their women’s division.

Two weeks ago MLW signed Delmi Exo and today it was announced that former ROH star Mandy Leon will be making her debut for the promotion on April 6th in NYC at the War Chamber 2023 event.

Mandy León debuts April 6 in NYC https://t.co/JZ9Cn6foyA — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) March 4, 2023

Mandy Leon worked for ROH prior to the Tony Khan era as she teamed with Angelina Love and they were known as The Allure. She has wrestled all over the world for numerous promotions including Japan’s STARDOM and Mexico’s CMLL.

Mandy Leon retweeted the announcement made by MLW about her debut with a series a black hearts and knives.

An opponent has not yet been named for Mandy Leon.

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, MLW announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW World Featherweight Championship against Delmi Exo at War Chamber 2023.

