Mandy Rose Nearing Significant WWE NXT Milestone

After not doing much for Mandy Rose during the latter stages of her time on the main roster, WWE has been very active in pushing her in NXT ever since she returned there.

She went from having blonde hair to having dark hair and has become the focal point of the women’s division in the developmental brand ever since she made the switch. She also played an important role in the rise of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction.

At last year’s Halloween Havoc event, Rose received assistance from Dakota Kai in her victory over Raquel Gonzalez, winninng the NXT Women’s Championship.

Rose recently accomplished a significant milestone by keeping her title for a total of 319 days. She has held the title of NXT Women’s Champion for a longer period of time than both Paige and Bayley, as well as Io Shirai.

Rose is well on her way to becoming the NXT Women’s Champion with the third longest reign of all time, which would put her ahead of Charlotte Flair’s combined run of 331 days as champion.

Rose’s most recent match was at Worlds Collide, where she defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to unify the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Titles in a triple threat match.

Photo: Mandy Rose Bares All With Her WWE NXT Titles by the Pool