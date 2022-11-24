Maria Kanellis Bennett Provides an Update on the Possibility of Working Creatively With Tony Khan

It was reported earlier this year that Tony Khan had conversations with Maria Kanellis Bennett about the possibility of working in a creative capacity for Ring of Honor. The former WWE Diva discussed the most recent developments in those discussions during an interview with Just Alyx.

She said, “So we’ve talked in the past about the ROH women’s division and, because there’s no real path moving forward in terms of knowing if there is gonna be a TV or not, we don’t really talk about that anymore. As far as what we’ve been doing on AEW, it’s very much tag team wrestling focused. My goal right now is getting tag team gold on The Kingdom. That’s my main focus. So I don’t really think about anything else because it’s really important to be successful as a tag team.”

ALSO READ: Maria Kanellis Bennett Discusses How Social Media is Destroying the Wrestling Experience

You can watch a clip from the interview below: