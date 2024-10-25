Maria Kanellis Releases Statement Following Adrenal Gland Surgery

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is doing better after undergoing a significant surgery this week.

Following a post by Mike Bennett on Thursday night confirming Maria underwent successful surgery on her adrenal gland, Maria herself surfaced on social media with a post-surgery statement.

“Hello all, I am still in the hospital,” she wrote via X. “The surgery went well and my bloodwork looks good. We should have the biopsy results in 7-10 days to figure out exactly what the mass was. I like to call the mass Arnold.”

She continued, “I may stay overnight one more night because I have nausea and a headache when standing which may be blood pressure related or something else. Everyone at Rush has been amazing and so kind.”