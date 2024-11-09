Mariah May Comments On One-Year Anniversary Of Her AEW Debut

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May took to her official Twitter (X) account to comment on the one-year anniversary of her debut with the company. May made her debut on the November 8th, 2023 episode of Dynamite.
One year ago I made my AEW debut
From being an unknown to main eventing Dynamite, Collision, BOTB & Rampage. Winning the Owen Hart Tournament, killing the face of the division & being crowned World Champion at Wembley Stadium
Let me know when the rest of you bitches catch up. pic.twitter.com/OyMJT47uwY
— Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) November 8, 2024