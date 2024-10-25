Mark Briscoe Believes Athena Is One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World

AEW/ROH star Mark Briscoe appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes ROH Women’s World Champion Athena is one of, if not the best professional wrestler in the world.

Briscoe said, “I just want to take this time to put over one of, if not the best professional wrestler in the world, top five in my book, anyway, and that is Athena. I mean, the way that she has carried this Ring of Honor Women’s Title and, I mean, just whenever you know the decision is made to get her on AEW, she’s going to take over, man. She’s just so complete and so good as a performer and as a wrestler.”

