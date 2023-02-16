Mark Briscoe Is All Elite, Now Working for AEW and ROH, Tony Khan Comments

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is now All Elite.

Briscoe defeated Josh Woods in singles action on this week’s AEW Dynamite. This comes after he made his debut on the January 25 show, defeating Jay Lethal, just one week after the tragic death of his brother, ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Briscoe has officially signed with AEW.

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!,” Khan wrote.

Khan then confirmed Briscoe will work for both ROH and AEW in the future in a follow-up tweet. As previously stated, ROH TV will return on Thursday, March 2 via HonorClub, with tapings taking place in Orlando on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

“Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I’m excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV! Tapings: @UniversalORL Feb 25-26 Tix on sale tomorrow, + New ROH tv debuts 3/2 on ROH app!,” Khan wrote.

Briscoe spoke with Lexy Nair after his victory over Woods, as seen in the video below. Briscoe boasted about his 13 title reigns and promoted HonorClub. He then set his sights on winning gold in AEW.

After an emotional month and a huge victory tonight on #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair catches up with the newly #AllElite Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/2TfLukQWpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023