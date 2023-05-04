Mark Briscoe Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe Following AEW Rampage Tapings, Dynamite Dark Matches

AEW held two dark matches at last night’s Dynamite from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, with AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation no longer taping with ROH TV tapings this weekend.

In the first dark match, Skye Blue defeated Adena Steele. Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero defeated Angelico, Serpentico, and Nick Comoroto in the second match.

After the Rampage tapings (spoilers here), there was also a dark segment in which Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother, fellow ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

Mark had friends and family in the audience, and after his Rampage main event match with Preston Vance, he recalled his brother and thanked everyone for coming. The crowd participated in a “Jay!” chant during the homage. Briscoe then left the ring and embraced AEW President Tony Khan at ringside.

Footage is available below: