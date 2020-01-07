Marko Stunt Addresses Criticism About His Size

During a recent AEW Road To video, Marko Stunt commented on criticism over him being a wrestler:

“When I first showed up in AEW, they didn’t understand why I was there,” Marko explains. “They didn’t understand why I got booked or why I got hired or anything. Cause why would this 5-foot-1 kid from Olive Branch, Mississippi be on national TV?”

“I did not take it well at first. The first couple months I was very depressed and I didn’t feel like I should be wrestling.”

“Whether they jump on board with me or whether they still dislike me, whatever. I’m still gonna be here. I’m still gonna be Marko Stunt in AEW. I’m still gonna do my thing. You have a passion for something. You go out there, you live that passion. You grow with that! And you make yourself better at that. You make that your thing and you be the best you can be at that. Who’s gonna tell you no? Who’s gonna be able to tell you no if you’re the best at that? You make yourself the best at that. You live your dreams.”