Match Order for WWE Hell in a Cell Revealed, Backstage Notes

The WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event’s match order has been released. According to Fightful Select, the following order is current as of 5:45 p.m. ET today.

There are no additional matches identified as being added internally, it was noticed. There is also no mention of a Kickoff pre-show match. The following is the match order for tonight’s lineup:

1. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Becky Lynch and Asuka

2. Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

3. Bobby Lashley vs. MVP and Omos in a 1-on-2 Handicap match

4. The Judgment Day vs. Liv Morgan, Finn Balor and Edge

5. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a No Holds Barred match

6. WWE United States Champion Theory defends against Mustafa Ali

7. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell In a Cell as the main event

Despite Rhodes’ reported injured pectoral muscle, it appears that he will be cleared to compete in tonight’s main event, though that could change between now and showtime. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.