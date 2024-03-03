Matches Revealed For NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2024 Day 3 Show On March 10

NJPW recently announced 8 matches for their upcoming New Japan Cup 2024 Day 3 event set to take place on Sunday, March 10th from the Baycom Gymnasium (Amagasaki Memorial Park Gymnasium) in Hyogo, Japan.

You can check out the lineup below:

New Japan Cup 2024 First Round Match

Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb

New Japan Cup 2024 First Round Match

Taichi vs. Ren Narita

New Japan Cup 2024 First Round Match

El Phantasmo vs. Mikey Nicholls

8-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI) vs. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, Francesco Akira and Callum Newman)

8-Man Tag Team Match

Shota Umino, El Desperado, YOH and Oleg Boltin vs. House Of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

6-Man Tag Team Match

The Guerillas Of Destiny (Tanga Loa, Hikuleo and Jado) vs. Bullet Club (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Gedo)

6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Yuya Uemura and DOUKI)

6-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori)