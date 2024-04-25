Matches, Segments Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg

A big return, title match and big announcement has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
On this week’s AEW Dynamite show in Jacksonville, FL., announcements were made for next Wednesday night’s live episode from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
As we reported earlier this week, Kenny Omega has been advertised for the show. On Dynamite, AEW confirmed the appearance for the 5/1 show.
Additionally, AEW Dynamite next Wednesday will feature the announcement of who Swerve Strickland will be challenging for the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, as well as “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship.
