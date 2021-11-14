Matt Hardy Calls Out People That Think He Botched A Move On AEW Rampage

On the November 12th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match. The Blade used brass knuckles on Cassidy and then Hardy acted like he was hitting a move on Cassidy so the referee wouldn’t be suspicious.

Some fans felt there was a botch with Hardy going for an elbow that didn’t connect with Cassidy. Hardy addressed the matter:

“How are some this ‘dumb’ when it comes to AEW? A large group of people hate AEW’s success & the fact TK (Tony Khan) is doing things right. These people search for things to pounce on & trash AEW. To intelligent fans, it’s obvious why I did what I did. It’s a societal problem on social media.”