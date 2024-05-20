Keith Lee Provides Update On His Status

AEW star Keith Lee recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his status. He has been out of action for quite some time.

Lee wrote, “Doing everything I can to get things handled. Unexpectedly, It turns out I got some more than decent people in my corner. They know who they are…. and I am forever appreciative. All will be well in time. They will help me get done, what needs to be done. Appreciate the Love”

There is no word yet on when Lee will make his return to in-ring action, but he has been on the shelf since December 2023 due to an undisclosed injury. Lee last competed on AEW on the December 23rd, 2023 edition of Collision, when he defeated Brian Cage in a singles match. Lee announced earlier this year that he needed to undergo two surgeries.

