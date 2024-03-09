Matt Hardy Confirms Report About His AEW Contract Coming Up This Month

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including earlier reports made by Fightful Select that his contract with the company is coming up this month.

Hardy said, “That was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess. As far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract coming up. Obviously I’ve got responses, after that news broke earlier today and it didn’t come from me because no one had, had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news, right? Yes, it is coming up in March and, we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



