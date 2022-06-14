Matt Hardy Issues Statement Regarding Brother Jeff’s Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, as PWMania.com previously reported. The police report provided facts of Hardy’s arrest, which were later revealed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Matt, Jeff’s brother, delivered a brief public statement on Tuesday morning.

”It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

