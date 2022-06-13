New Details on Jeff Hardy’s June 2022 DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, as PWMania.com previously reported. ESPN.com’s Marc Raimondi tweeted further information about Hardy’s arrest.

“Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen ‘swerving’ and ‘running off’ the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed ‘to be in a stupor and confused,’ per the report.

Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully ‘or without risk of falling,’ the officer wrote in the report.

Officers administered a breath test and Hardy’s first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.”

