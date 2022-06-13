Jeff Hardy Arrested Just Days Before AEW Dynamite Ladder Match

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, according to Volusia County, Florida jail records. Hardy was charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Drivers License Restrictions, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years, according to the documents.

Hardy was still being held at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, as of Monday afternoon. Hardy’s first appearance in front of a judge is set for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. The license charges are second degree misdemeanors while the DUI is a third degree felony.

Hardy and his brother Matt are scheduled to face The Young Bucks and champions Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW tag team titles on this Wednesday’s “Road Rager” episode of AEW Dynamite.

