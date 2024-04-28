AEW Provides An Update On FTR

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Tony Schiavone provide an update on FTR after their matchup at Dynasty.

Schiavone said the team was “banged up,” but they will be back soon. Schiavone then noted that Harwood has a gash on his head and that Wheeler banged up his back.

Harwood recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he suffered a concussion. Harwood wrote, “I appreciate all the texts & tweets. I’m feeling much better today. See y’all soon!”

