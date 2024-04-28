Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a huge championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will defend his championship against a member of the House of Black. The House of Black revealed during last night’s AEW Collision that they are accepting the Cope Open Challenge of the TNT Champion on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Malakai Black then said Copeland will find out who he will face when the whole world finds out on May 1.

Previously announced for the show are the return of Kenny Omega, the announcement of who will take on Swerve Strickland for his AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho defending his title against Katsuyori Shibata.

