Matt Hardy Praises Mike Santana’s TNA Run, Calls Him “Motivated And Proud”

AEW star Matt Hardy had nothing but high praise for Mike Santana and his current momentum in TNA Wrestling. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy applauded Santana for betting on himself after leaving AEW and excelling in a top-tier role in TNA.

“I like the fact that Santana is getting the opportunity to move into the upper echelon of TNA, top level talent, and work in championship matches, in main events,” Hardy said. “He’s a guy who has busted his ass since he left AEW.”

Hardy continued, showing respect for Santana’s decision to walk away from AEW when he saw limited upward mobility: “Big respect for Mike because he bet on himself. He asked for a release from AEW. He left AEW. He didn’t see a chance for him to move up the roster… or how management perceived him, and he bet on himself. He went to TNA, and he has been killing it. He’s been doing great.”

Looking ahead to Santana’s program with TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Hardy expressed confidence in what Santana brings to the table: “I think he is going to do very, very well in these matches against Trick Williams. He is very motivated. He takes so much pride in his sobriety. He takes so much pride in his fatherhood and his daughter. That is his motivation to get up and go to work and bust his ass every single day.”

“I think he’s going to be great in this spot, in this role,” Hardy concluded. “I’m very excited for Mike Santana in this.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)