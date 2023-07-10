Matt Hardy Reveals AEW Has Revealed Plans For Him At ALL IN: “Super Excited”

Matt Hardy appears to have his creative set for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling premium live event in the United Kingdom next month.

Ahead of the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at the massive Wembley Stadium in London, England, where approximately 70,000 tickets have already been sold for the August 27 show, Matt Hardy has found out what AEW’s plans are for him at the highly-anticipated event.

On the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the pro wrestling legend revealed that he has learned what AEW has planned for him at the show that will easily slaughter all of the company’s all-time attendance records.

“It’s gonna be so much fun (AEW All In at Wembley Stadium),” Hardy said. “It’s gonna be great fun and I look forward to it.”

Hardy continued, “And I know we’ve got some of the initial talks up about what we’ll possibly be doing and I think it’s a pretty cool scenario so, super excited for it.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast where he talks more about this topic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.