Matt Hardy Reveals Jim Ross Wanted “More Basic Storytelling” In AEW, Praises Tony Khan

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy opened up about the legendary Jim Ross’s thoughts on AEW’s current presentation and his unwavering appreciation for AEW President Tony Khan.

Hardy acknowledged that Ross, a WWE Hall of Famer and veteran AEW commentator, leans toward a more traditional wrestling philosophy and occasionally wishes AEW would take a step back from its high-octane style.

“I think he wanted to get back to some basics in AEW,” Hardy shared. “He wanted to get back to more basic storytelling… a little more basic selling.”

Hardy explained that Ross often sees the AEW product as intense and fast-paced, sometimes to a fault: “AEW was forged ahead with a really high-impact style, obviously. Some of that, I think, is stuff that JR would probably perceive as a little too much… ‘We’re not selling enough. Even in telling a story, it’s like too much. Let’s tone it back a little bit where it means more.’”

Despite those preferences, Hardy emphasized Ross’s deep respect and gratitude for Tony Khan, crediting the AEW founder for revolutionizing the pro wrestling landscape.

“He is very grateful to Tony Khan. I think everyone in pro wrestling should be grateful to Tony Khan,” Hardy said. “He started this alternative promotion which gives all the other men and women an opportunity for someplace else to work.”

Hardy continued: “It gives people in the production side, the coaching side—every aspect of the industry—more opportunities to be employed. He [JR] is very grateful, and he will never not be grateful. I’m pretty positive about that.”

