Matt Hardy Talks About Interest In The Hardy Boys vs. The Lucha Bros

Could The Hardy Boys be coming to Ring Of Honor?

On the latest episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the AEW veteran spoke about he and his brother Jeff Hardy having interest in taking The Hardy Boys final run as a tag-team to ROH.

“I think that’s a possibility,” he said. “I think you could see that happening. I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match. It’s interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in AEW. There’s us, The Gunns. There’s The [Young] Bucks and then there’s Penta & Fenix. So who knows?”

Hardy continued, “We’ll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.