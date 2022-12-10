Matt Riddle Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 Weeks

WWE has announced that Matt Riddle will be out for the remainder of the year.

As previously stated, Riddle and Kevin Owens were defeated by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on Monday’s RAW. Solo Sikoa destroyed Riddle and sent him out on a stretcher at the end of the match. Riddle left the arena in the back of an ambulance at the end of the segment. Riddle was later reported to have been removed from weekend WWE live events.

Michael Cole provided an update on Riddle during Friday night’s SmackDown, stating that he is expected to be on the shelf for 6 weeks.

Riddle had significant tracheal trauma, a loss of voice, and difficulty breathing, according to Cole.

It’s unclear whether WWE removed Riddle from the storylines for a specific reason, or when he’ll be back in the ring.

