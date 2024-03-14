Mercedes Mone Addresses Her Official AEW Debut At The “Big Business” Edition Of Dynamite

This week’s “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite began with Mercedes Mone cutting a promo in her official debut for the company.

While speaking with SI.com, Mercedes addressed her segment.

She stated, “F— yeah, I needed to open the show. All day, I was so full of energy. Ten minutes before the show, I was in gorilla [backstage]. I could feel the energy in the building. When my music hit, I felt the energy and I knew I was home.”

“And I’ve honestly been thinking about what I wanted to say for the past year. When I finally signed with AEW, I put even more thought into it. I decided to speak from my heart. That’s what I did, and the crowd made it so special for me. Everything started in Boston. I wouldn’t be ‘The CEO’ if it wasn’t for my time here.”